ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,196. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $451.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

