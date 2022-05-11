Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $18,705.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99.

LC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 2,540,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LendingClub by 116.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.