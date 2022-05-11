Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,686,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. 287,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,218. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.