Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,686,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. 287,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,218. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

