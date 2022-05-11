Antonetti Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $207.72. The company had a trading volume of 90,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.71 and a 200-day moving average of $232.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

