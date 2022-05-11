Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.0% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,755,000 after buying an additional 115,832 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $9.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,278.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,590.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,743.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

