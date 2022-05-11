Antonetti Capital Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

IHI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 282,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,196. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

