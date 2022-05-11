Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. 3,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,586. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

