Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 757 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $278.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

