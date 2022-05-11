Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.82

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 21398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $842.11 million, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.07.
About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
