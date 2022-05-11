Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.82

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 21398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $842.11 million, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 650,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

