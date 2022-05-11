Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.72.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

