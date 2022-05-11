AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. AppFolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $82.28. 11,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,062. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,807.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.72.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.