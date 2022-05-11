AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. AppFolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $82.28. 11,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,062. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,807.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.72.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.
AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppFolio (APPF)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.