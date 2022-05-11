Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $53.76. 34,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 620,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Get Appian alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.