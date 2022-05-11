Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 286.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. Applied Blockchain has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

