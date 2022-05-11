Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average is $137.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

