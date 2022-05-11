Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.77.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

