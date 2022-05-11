Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of APTO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,901. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

