Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 13570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.
About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
