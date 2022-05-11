Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 246.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Aramark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

