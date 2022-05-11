Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 968,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,690. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 305.28%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
