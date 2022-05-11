Ares Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $73,297.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $441,579.22 and $73,297.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 65.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00552877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,674.31 or 2.00636662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.36 or 0.07052235 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

