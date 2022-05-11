Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.08

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 8938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Get Arhaus alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.