Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Insider Sells C$113,538.08 in Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) insider Mercury Financing Corp. sold 239,229 shares of Arianne Phosphate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$113,538.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,654,771 shares in the company, valued at C$14,074,154.32.

Shares of DAN stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$92.92 million and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

