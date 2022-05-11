Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.15. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 690,195 shares of company stock worth $83,352,899. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

