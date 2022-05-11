Ark (ARK) Price Down 48.7% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $60.16 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,965,117 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

