ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47.

