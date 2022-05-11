Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12. 950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

