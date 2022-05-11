Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.61

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

About Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

