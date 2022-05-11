Assurant, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AIZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $181.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average of $165.99. Assurant has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.