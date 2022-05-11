Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.21

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 260097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Astellas Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

