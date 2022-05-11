AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £106.32 ($131.08).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($141.78) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($147.95) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($117.12) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.78) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.62) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON AZN traded down GBX 220 ($2.71) during trading hours on Friday, hitting £100.26 ($123.61). 3,771,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,481. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,591.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,144.10. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,642 ($94.22) and a 12 month high of £110 ($135.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.79) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

