AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £106.32 ($131.08).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($141.78) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($147.95) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($117.12) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.78) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.62) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of LON AZN traded down GBX 220 ($2.71) during trading hours on Friday, hitting £100.26 ($123.61). 3,771,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,481. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,591.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £100.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,144.10. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,642 ($94.22) and a 12 month high of £110 ($135.62).
AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Read More
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.