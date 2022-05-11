Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 73,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

