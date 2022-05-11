Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of Aterian stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 11,223,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,301,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,227,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aterian by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

