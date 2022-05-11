ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. ATI Physical Therapy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATIP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 468,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 354,900 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

