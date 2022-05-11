Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza Purchases 60,000 Shares

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,927,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,903.04.

Shares of CVE ATY opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. Atico Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$41.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

