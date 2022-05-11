Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza Purchases 60,000 Shares

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,927,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,903.04.
Shares of CVE ATY opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. Atico Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$41.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45.
