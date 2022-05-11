Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Down 18.2%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 127,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 49,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.
Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)
Recommended Stories
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.