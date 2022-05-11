Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Down 18.2%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 127,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 49,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

