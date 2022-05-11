Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

AY traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

