Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 5896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 0.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

