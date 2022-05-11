Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

