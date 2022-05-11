Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.62. 1,058,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

