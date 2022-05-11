ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.65. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 3,786 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,967,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

