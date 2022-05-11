aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

LIFE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 80,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,009. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 101,217 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

