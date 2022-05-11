Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Augmedix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 30,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

