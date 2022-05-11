Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 4300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.45. The firm has a market cap of C$657.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

