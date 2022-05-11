Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 149,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,739. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

