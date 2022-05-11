Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.65

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 149110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.