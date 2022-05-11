Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Stake Lowered by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEAC. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.7% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,788,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 45.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 288,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.