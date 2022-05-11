Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AVDL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $237.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $11.59.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
