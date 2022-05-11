Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVDL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $237.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $11.59.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.