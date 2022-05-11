AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $229.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.47.

NYSE:AVB opened at $200.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $191.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

