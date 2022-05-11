Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.09 million.
Avanos Medical stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.85. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.87.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $15,630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
