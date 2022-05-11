Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.09 million.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.85. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $15,630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

