Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Lowered to $8.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.
AVYA stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $639.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $127,000.
About Avaya (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
