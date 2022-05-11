Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Lowered to $8.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $639.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.